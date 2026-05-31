Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 266,510 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266,510 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $36,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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