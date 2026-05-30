Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 426,435 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 426,435 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $247,412,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.8% of Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $616.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TMO opened at $492.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $479.94 and its 200 day moving average is $534.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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