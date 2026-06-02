Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 53,271 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,271 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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