Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 54,424 Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Expand Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Expand Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Expand Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXE. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In related news, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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