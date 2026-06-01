Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 54,867 Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,389,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,184,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,824,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,904,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Cloudflare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,639,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $241.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of -967.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average of $198.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. This represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $10,952,446.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 585,862 shares of company stock worth $121,988,011 over the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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