Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $12.86 Million Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ARM by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,103,000 after acquiring an additional 326,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,738,000 after acquiring an additional 390,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,098,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ARM by 2,623.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,743,000 after buying an additional 1,610,403 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,980,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $353.29 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.37. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $356.45. The firm has a market cap of $373.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.58, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Can Arm stock climb higher after fresh AI-driven analyst upgrades?

Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. ARM vs. SNPS: Which AI Chip Design Stock Should Investors Buy?

ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. Neutral Sentiment: A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock.

A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock. Negative Sentiment: At least one recent valuation note argues ARM’s upside may be limited after a sharp rally, with a price target suggesting only modest near-term appreciation from recent levels. Stock Price Prediction: Arm Holdings Has Limited Upside Despite 177% Rally

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARM news, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $5,090,501.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,318.45. This trade represents a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total value of $1,131,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,502,031.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on ARM from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

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