Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $174.28 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,529,119 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $174,275,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.09% of Walt Disney as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,219,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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