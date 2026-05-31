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Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $21.27 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Alibaba Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR opened a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter, buying 144,958 shares valued at about $21.27 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or established stakes in Alibaba, and overall 13.47% of the stock is held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed but generally positive, with Alibaba carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $188.76, though some analysts recently downgraded or trimmed targets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,958 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $21,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Research lowered Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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