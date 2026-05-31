Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $30.44 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $30,443,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,852,000 after buying an additional 162,874 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $44,865,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $198,442,000 after buying an additional 86,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.41. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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