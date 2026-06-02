Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $3.20 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,618 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,824 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,765 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,147,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,414,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $91.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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