Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $3.57 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Read Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.82. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The company's fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The firm had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $435,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $3,907,731. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Communities wasn't on the list.

While Sun Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here