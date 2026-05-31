Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $50.22 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 378,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $50,224,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 88.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $117.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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