Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,506,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 768,586 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,050,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,433,000 after buying an additional 486,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,659.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,425,000 after buying an additional 435,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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