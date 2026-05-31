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Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Datadog logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in Datadog, buying 144,501 shares valued at about $19.7 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains bullish, with several analysts raising price targets; the stock now carries an average Moderate Buy rating and a consensus target of about $219.69.
  • Datadog’s latest earnings topped expectations, as quarterly EPS of $0.60 beat estimates and revenue rose 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion, while the stock also hit a fresh 12-month high near $249.81.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Datadog.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research upped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $18,936,778.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,904,331.98. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $3,914,239.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 285,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,300,600.05. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 970,661 shares of company stock valued at $148,952,223 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $247.35 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.94, a P/E/G ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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