Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.06% of DaVita at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DaVita by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 88,061 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in DaVita by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DaVita by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 269,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Get DaVita alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $199.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:DVA opened at $190.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average is $141.38. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $202.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. DaVita's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DaVita, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DaVita wasn't on the list.

While DaVita currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here