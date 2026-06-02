Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Evergy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC raised its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Get Evergy alerts: Sign Up

Evergy Stock Down 2.0%

EVRG stock opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $82.00 price target on Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,926.21. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,418.27. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,251 shares of company stock worth $598,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evergy wasn't on the list.

While Evergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here