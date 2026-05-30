Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 713,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $56,567,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Ingersoll Rand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $177,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $1,533,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 79.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,411 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 617,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $11,109,120.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,719,244.74. This represents a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $84.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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