Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4,803.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,295 shares of the company's stock worth $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 124,699 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company's stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,107.69. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,322,822.08. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $8,744,791 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 20.4%

Shares of MDB stock opened at $403.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.57 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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