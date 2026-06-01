Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,330 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 38,766 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69,753 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 57,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Dbs Bank raised PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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