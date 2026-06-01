Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,988 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $8,121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $186,497,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $10,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,478,910,000 after acquiring an additional 684,949 shares during the period. Pensionfund PDN acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $7,434,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 73.0% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,646 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:O opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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