Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,946,840. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.38.

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Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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