Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,910 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $71,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $423.86 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $424.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.04. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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