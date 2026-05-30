Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,917 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 0.9% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,477 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,269,461 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $443,566,000 after purchasing an additional 532,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $254,778,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094,336 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $213,888,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,643 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $181,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $192.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $209.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WSM opened at $203.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $185.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.20 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma's payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $436,374.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,494,833.99. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.45, for a total transaction of $267,410.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,306.10. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,720,823. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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