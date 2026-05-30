Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 3,444 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,444 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $225.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.35. The stock has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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