Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 35,308 Visa Inc. $V

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,308 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $12,383,000. Visa makes up about 4.9% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $327.68 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $314.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $386.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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