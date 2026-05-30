Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 4,708 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,708 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of EME opened at $825.34 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.14 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $829.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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