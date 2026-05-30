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Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 104,164 Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd initiated a new position in Nu Holdings, buying 104,164 shares worth about $1.74 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Several other institutional investors also adjusted their NU holdings, and 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • NU reported Q1 earnings of $0.19 per share, slightly below expectations, while revenue came in at $5.32 billion, above estimates; analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $18.39.
  • Interested in NU? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NU by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 233,618 shares of the company's stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company's stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NU (NYSE:NU)

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