Evansbrook LLC Invests $345,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Evansbrook LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,343 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,143,000. First Growth Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,167,676 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 218,277 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Bank of America raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 10.6%

INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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