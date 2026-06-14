Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Acquires 12,262 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,180 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 7.8% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $281,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

AMZN opened at $238.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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