Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Holdings Boosted by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,966 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Everest Group comprises about 2.1% of Nuance Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Everest Group worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE EG opened at $334.49 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $340.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.75.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $373.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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