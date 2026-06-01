Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,113 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Everest Group worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Everest Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Everest Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $323.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.31. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $368.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $373.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EG

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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