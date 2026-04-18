Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,592 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,861 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.17% of Everest Group worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Everest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America sharply raised its price target to $454, a bullish signal that increases upside expectations versus prior guidance and likely supported buying interest. Bank of America Boosts Everest Group Price Target

Bank of America sharply raised its price target to $454, a bullish signal that increases upside expectations versus prior guidance and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $67.48 (from $64.07) and also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $16.69, indicating analysts expect stronger earnings further out — a constructive signal for longer‑term earnings growth and valuations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $67.48 (from $64.07) and also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $16.69, indicating analysts expect stronger earnings further out — a constructive signal for longer‑term earnings growth and valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo bumped its price target to $332 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited conviction for near‑term outperformance despite the higher target (the new PT sits below some recent trade levels). Wells Fargo Price Target Note

Wells Fargo bumped its price target to $332 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited conviction for near‑term outperformance despite the higher target (the new PT sits below some recent trade levels). Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed several near‑term estimates and its FY2026 outlook modestly (FY2026 EPS cut to $53.11 from $53.46) and reduced multiple quarterly forecasts across 2026–2027 — a sign analysts see some short‑term pressure on results that could cap multiple expansion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everest Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $365.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $351.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $331.25 and its 200-day moving average is $330.22.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Everest Group's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($18.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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