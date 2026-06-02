Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Stake Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,552 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Everest Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,509,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,671,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $325.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.31. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $368.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.62 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $373.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

See Also

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