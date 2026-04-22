Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,247 Shares of RH $RH

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,414 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of RH worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company's stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in RH by 87.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in RH by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in RH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Get RH alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zelman & Associates reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $176.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Down 2.7%

RH opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. RH has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $842.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.48 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440. Insiders own 27.00% of the company's stock.

RH News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short-term buying interest showed up yesterday when RH closed higher, suggesting some demand at these levels. RH (RH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Short-term buying interest showed up yesterday when RH closed higher, suggesting some demand at these levels. Neutral Sentiment: Key context for investors: market cap ~$2.6B, P/E ~22, PEG ~1.92, beta ~2.10; today’s volume is below the 3‑month average (921k vs ~1.28M) and the share price sits below both the 50‑day ($149.44) and 200‑day ($171.00) moving averages — useful for assessing conviction and technical risk. RH stock

Key context for investors: market cap ~$2.6B, P/E ~22, PEG ~1.92, beta ~2.10; today’s volume is below the 3‑month average (921k vs ~1.28M) and the share price sits below both the 50‑day ($149.44) and 200‑day ($171.00) moving averages — useful for assessing conviction and technical risk. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into RH, which typically raises the prospect of securities litigation or shareholder claims and can trigger selling and higher legal/disclosure risk. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RH - RH

Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into RH, which typically raises the prospect of securities litigation or shareholder claims and can trigger selling and higher legal/disclosure risk. Negative Sentiment: Underlying operational concerns remain: RH’s last reported quarter (Mar 31) missed consensus EPS ($1.53 vs. $2.21) and came in slightly light on revenue — that earnings miss and thin net margins leave less room for positive catalysts near term. RH stock (earnings details)

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RH wasn't on the list.

While RH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here