Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,152 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,778 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 188.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,172 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Walmart by 20.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,413,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer's stock worth $44,898,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,200 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $294,621,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,991.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,719 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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