Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,728 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,965 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company's stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of GE opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $310.78 and its 200-day moving average is $307.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and heavy orders: GE reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.86 and revenue above expectations, with orders surging (~87% y/y) and a large commercial services backlog that supports medium‑term growth. RTT News — Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

Q1 beat and heavy orders: GE reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.86 and revenue above expectations, with orders surging (~87% y/y) and a large commercial services backlog that supports medium‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Strong commercial & military demand: Multiple reports cite robust commercial-engine and services demand driving top-line strength and a deeper order book, supporting longer-term growth momentum. Bloomberg — Tops Estimates

Strong commercial & military demand: Multiple reports cite robust commercial-engine and services demand driving top-line strength and a deeper order book, supporting longer-term growth momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction mixed but generally constructive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on GE while trimming its price target to $330 from $350, reflecting confidence in earnings visibility but some valuation/near-term risk adjustment. TipRanks — TD Cowen Rating

Analyst reaction mixed but generally constructive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on GE while trimming its price target to $330 from $350, reflecting confidence in earnings visibility but some valuation/near-term risk adjustment. Negative Sentiment: Fuel-cost headwinds: Management warned that rising jet fuel costs are pressuring margins and could moderate airline demand growth, a key profitability risk cited by several outlets. Quartz — Warns on Oil Prices

Fuel-cost headwinds: Management warned that rising jet fuel costs are pressuring margins and could moderate airline demand growth, a key profitability risk cited by several outlets. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk weighed: Management highlighted Middle East tensions as a near-term risk to travel volumes and supply chains; that caution contributed to the stock pullback despite the beat. Benzinga — Middle East Risk Warning

Geopolitical risk weighed: Management highlighted Middle East tensions as a near-term risk to travel volumes and supply chains; that caution contributed to the stock pullback despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Guidance slightly light vs. street: GE reaffirmed FY26 EPS guidance of $7.10–$7.40, which sits just below consensus (~$7.45), leaving room for analyst revisions and giving traders a reason to sell into the print. MarketBeat — Guidance & Transcript

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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