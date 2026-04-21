Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $11.30 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,093 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

SCHW stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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