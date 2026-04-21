Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $31.62 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,473 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 239,065 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.7% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4%

COF opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $161.51 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average of $214.35. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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