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Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Evergreen Capital Management boosted its stake in American Express by 59.2% in Q4, buying 6,235 shares to hold 16,766 shares valued at about $6.20 million.
  • American Express reported Q4 EPS of $3.53 (missing by $0.01) with revenue up 10.5% YoY, set FY2026 EPS guidance of $17.30–$17.90, and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.95 ($3.80 annualized, ~1.2% yield).
  • Insiders sold roughly 73,944 shares last quarter while institutional ownership stands at 84.33%, and Wall Street's consensus rating is a "Hold" with an average target of about $354.16.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,950,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,479,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,189 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $329.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. American Express Company has a one year low of $246.37 and a one year high of $387.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $315.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore set a $393.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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