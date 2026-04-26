Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $589,000 in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,448 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,636 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,099 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 171,209 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed second dedicated JAXA (Japan) launch, reinforcing government customer momentum and recurring-launch credibility. Read More.

Completed second dedicated JAXA (Japan) launch, reinforcing government customer momentum and recurring-launch credibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Launched a next-generation High-Performance Star Tracker (ST-HP) aimed at higher-accuracy navigation in harsher radiation environments — expands space-systems product revenue potential and differentiates tech stack. Read More.

Launched a next-generation High-Performance Star Tracker (ST-HP) aimed at higher-accuracy navigation in harsher radiation environments — expands space-systems product revenue potential and differentiates tech stack. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry supply tightness (Blue Origin New Glenn grounding) and Rocket Lab’s growing backlog (~$1.85B referenced in coverage) support pricing power and utilization upside for launches. Read More.

Industry supply tightness (Blue Origin New Glenn grounding) and Rocket Lab’s growing backlog (~$1.85B referenced in coverage) support pricing power and utilization upside for launches. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces compare RKLB to peers and flag potential upside from a SpaceX IPO (increased interest in launch/satellite suppliers), but these are largely thematic and speculative. Read More.

Analyst and media pieces compare RKLB to peers and flag potential upside from a SpaceX IPO (increased interest in launch/satellite suppliers), but these are largely thematic and speculative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and comparisons (vs. Redwire, SpaceX valuation pieces) keep RKLB in investor focus ahead of upcoming earnings; these drive attention but not immediate fundamentals change. Read More.

Coverage and comparisons (vs. Redwire, SpaceX valuation pieces) keep RKLB in investor focus ahead of upcoming earnings; these drive attention but not immediate fundamentals change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~26.6% in April to ~31.5M shares (≈6.3% of shares short; ~1.4 days to cover). That rise increases potential volatility and suggests some investors are betting on near-term downside or profit-taking. (Short-interest data April 15)

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $2,001,477.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 421,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.35 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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