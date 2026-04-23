Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,219 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of LRCX opened at $265.55 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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