Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,677 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $323.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $330.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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