Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chemed worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chemed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $365.20 and a 1-year high of $593.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average of $427.08.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.02 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $639.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.09 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Chemed's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $422.00 price objective (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemed presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $498.00.

View Our Latest Report on CHE

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $806,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,785,626.42. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Further Reading

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