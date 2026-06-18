Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 511,091 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $18,859,000. Intel makes up 0.4% of Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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