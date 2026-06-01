Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 105,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Evergy worth $465,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $82.04 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is 73.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,926.21. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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