Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,772 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na's holdings in Evergy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,860,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Key Stories Impacting Evergy

Here are the key news stories impacting Evergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evergy beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.69 versus the $0.63 consensus and revenue of $1.44 billion versus $1.27 billion expected, supported by stronger demand and recovery in regulated investments. Reuters article

Evergy beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.69 versus the $0.63 consensus and revenue of $1.44 billion versus $1.27 billion expected, supported by stronger demand and recovery in regulated investments. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a new large customer, which could help future revenue growth and improve investor sentiment around load growth. AP/Bakersfield article

The company announced a new large customer, which could help future revenue growth and improve investor sentiment around load growth. Positive Sentiment: Evergy reaffirmed 2026 EPS guidance of $4.14 to $4.34, which suggests management still sees stable earnings growth ahead. AP/Bakersfield article

Evergy reaffirmed 2026 EPS guidance of $4.14 to $4.34, which suggests management still sees stable earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share, reinforcing Evergy’s appeal as an income stock with an annualized yield of about 3.4%.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share, reinforcing Evergy’s appeal as an income stock with an annualized yield of about 3.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Evergy’s higher interest expense was a headwind in the quarter, rising 14.4% year over year, which may temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Zacks article

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,926.21. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,937 shares of company stock valued at $736,492. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is 73.74%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Featured Stories

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