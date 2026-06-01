Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,329 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,223 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for about 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.51% of Evergy worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,058,061 shares of the company's stock worth $460,534,000 after purchasing an additional 251,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,444,381 shares of the company's stock worth $185,822,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,847,410 shares of the company's stock worth $133,919,000 after purchasing an additional 408,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $200,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,926.21. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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