Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 386,853 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,060,902 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $75,461,000 after purchasing an additional 494,158 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,366,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 783,768 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $68.40 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

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