Eversource Energy $ES Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,133 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Eversource Energy worth $76,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.91.

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Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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