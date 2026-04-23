Eversource Energy $ES Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,978 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,330,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,708 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,406,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $526,919,000 after buying an additional 454,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900,662 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $419,773,000 after buying an additional 505,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,996,000 after buying an additional 63,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $181,057,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is currently 68.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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